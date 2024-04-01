Sister of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Is Arrested In Israel

Israel Police arrested Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, at her home in the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva in southern Israel in the early hours of Monday morning.

The arrest, which was carried out as part of “Operation Early Dawn” came after she was suspected of maintaining contact with Hamas terrorists and identifying with the terror group while inciting and supporting terrorism in Israel, including displaying support for the October 7th assault.

Following a joint investigation by the southern district of Israel Police and the Shin Bet, police forces and special forces and Border Police officers raided the compound in Tel Sheva with the assistance of the Israel Police Air Force and national intelligence units. A search of her home revealed documents, media, phones, hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash, a kilo of gold bullion, and other findings linking her to severe security offenses against the State of Israel.

MK Simcha Rothman, one of the architects of the government’s judicial reform plan, commented: “The crazy fact that Haniyeh’s sister lives in Israel is the result of the hard work of the Supreme Court, which repeatedly overturned the citizenship law enacted by the Knesset and approved the mass entry of Palestinians from Gaza and the PA into Israel on the basis of ‘family reunification.'”

The suspect, 57, was taken for questioning to the central unit of the Negev Police Department and will be brought for a hearing later on Monday at the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court with a request to extend her detention.

Haniyeh has two brothers and eight sisters, three of whom are married to Bedouin-Israeli citizens and live in Tel Sheva. Israeli media reported in February that the grandson of one of Haniyeh’s sisters was being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

Footage of her home following the raid:

Israel Police

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)