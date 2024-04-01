BDE: HaTzaddik HaRav Eliyahu Tzion Sofer, Z’tl, Rosh Yeshivas Rechasim

The Torah world was plunged into mourning on Monday morning upon hearing the news of the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Eliyahu Tzion Sofer, Z’tl, the Rosh Yeshivah of Rechasim, one of the largest Sephardi yeshivos in Israel.

The Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, 71, was niftar in New York overnight Sunday while on a fundraising trip for the yeshivah, leaving behind thousands of heartbroken talmidim.

The niftar was a prolific disseminator of Torah and authored over 100 sefarim over the years, including his main sefer, the Be’er Tzion on Shas. In the past, he served as dayan in the Beis Din of HaGaon HaRav Nissim Karelitz, z’tl, and did shimush with HaGaon HaRav Elyahsiv, z’tl.

He was one of the founders of Yeshivas Yakerei Yerushalayim and Yeshivas Be’er Yizchak in Telztone and was the head of a number of kollelim in Jeursalem and Modiin Illit. In 2000, he founded the yeshivah in Rechasim.

In his youth, he learned in the Kol Torah and Chevron yeshivos. He was the great-grandson of the Ba’al HaKaf HaChaim, HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Chaim Sofer, z’tl, a great Mekubal and posek. He was also the great-grandson of the Mekubal HaRav Yaakov Munsa, z’tl from Damascus, who was one of the chachamim and mekubalim of Jerusalem. The niftar himself was well-versed in Kabbalah.

The levaya is taking place on Monday at 9 a.m. in Flatbush at 1438 East 8th Street. After the levaya, his body will be flown to Israel where another levaya will take place.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)