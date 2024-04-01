Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Surgery is Successful


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s surgery overnight Sunday for a hernia at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem was Baruch Hashem successful and he is now recovering.

His surgeon, Prof. Alon Pikarski, issued a video statement at 2 a.m. saying that the surgery was completed successfully and “the prime minister is awake, talking to his family, and is in excellent condition.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister during the surgery, which was carried out under full anesthesia.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



