NETANYAHU: IDF Accidentally Killed Foreign Workers: “This Happens In War”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after undergoing surgery for a hernia overnight Sunday.

“I am now being discharged from Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital, which had become my office in the past day,” Netanyahu said. “We continued to work even from here.”

“I would like to thank Professor Pikarsky and the wonderful Hadassah-Ein Kerem medical team that successfully operated on my hernia. I would also like to thank the masses of Israeli citizens for sending me your best wishes for recovery. I am recovering. Thank you.”

Netanyahu then spoke about the accidental killing of seven humanitarian workers in Gaza. “Unfortunately, in the past day, there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip. This happens in war. We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence.”

