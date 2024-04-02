Israeli Journalists “Shocked To Their Core” By Trump’s Anti-Israel Comments On Gaza War

Two right-wing Israeli journalists were left “shocked to their core” after interviewing former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week. The journalists, Ariel Kahana and Omer Lachmanovitch, had expected Trump to voice support for Israel’s war against Hamas, but instead, Trump expressed concerns about the images of devastation and called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish up your war” and “get to peace.”

Trump’s comments were met with disbelief by Kahana, who wrote that they sounded more like something President Joe Biden would say. Kahana noted that Trump’s message was “problematic” and couldn’t be “beautified, minimized or covered up,” adding that both Trump and Biden “are turning their rhetorical backs on Israel.”

According to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, the interview had been set up by GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late Sheldon Adelson.

The interview highlights a growing division between Trump and congressional Republicans, who are competing to show support for Netanyahu’s government. Trump’s comments have been met with criticism from current and former aides, who argue they are being misconstrued, according to Swan.

Swan suggests that Trump’s motivation for his comments may be a personal vendetta against Netanyahu, who congratulated Biden on his election win in 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)