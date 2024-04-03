Gaza Infrastructure Damage Valued At $18.5 Billion In New Report

A new joint report by the World Bank and the United Nations is estimating the cost of damage to Gaza’s critical infrastructure between October and January to be nearly $18.5 billion.

The interim damage report, which utilized remote sensing data, revealed that a staggering 72% of the total cost is attributed to damage to housing in the region. Additionally, the report estimated that a massive 26 million tons of rubble will need to be cleared in order to begin the rebuilding process.

Furthermore, the report stated that an alarming 92% of primary roads in Gaza have been either destroyed or severely damaged, highlighting the immense challenge that lies ahead for those tasked with rebuilding and restoring the region’s infrastructure.

This report serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of recent events on Gaza’s critical infrastructure and the urgent need for support and reconstruction efforts in the region.

