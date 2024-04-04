AMID SKY-HIGH TENSION: Israelis Report GPS Disruptions In Tel Aviv Area

Israelis on Thursday reported widespread GPS disruptions across the country, including in the Tel Aviv area, where drivers reported that WAZE was placing them in Beirut.

Following the reports, Army Radio reporter Doron Kadosh stated: “Many are asking me about the GPS disruption in the center – so we’ll explain:

1. Israel is the one initiating the disruptions – this isn’t an enemy operation.

2. In Haifa, there have been similar disruptions all over the city for many months – there are no active navigation apps there. When I’m in Haifa, I open a map and navigate like the old times. In recent days, due to the launch of drones in the Eilat area, disruptions began there as well.

3. The purpose of the disruptions: In the case of precise aerial threats launched toward the area – to disrupt their ability to accurately hit the target – hence the connection to Israel’s preparation for Iranian revenge. If the Iranians want, for example, to launch a drone or a cruise missile guided by GPS – they will have difficulty finding their way to the Kirya (IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv], for example, or to naval bases in Haifa or Eilat, due to the disruptions.”

“The fact that Israeli citizens also experience the disruptions and suffer from them is what is called ‘collateral damage.'”

Israeli media reports on Thursday say that the IDF is growing increasingly concerned that Iran is planning a serious direct attack against Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Mohammad Reza Zahadi, the senior commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Lebanon and Syria, earlier this week.

