WATCH: IDF Airstrike Eliminates Three-Man Hamas Cell Emerging From Hideout


The IDF has released footage of a precision airstrike targeting a terrorist cell in the central Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the operatives were spotted at a known terrorist site near the Nahal Brigade troops, prompting a swift response. After brief surveillance, an airstrike was carried out, followed by a fighter jet strike on the structure where the cell operated.

Additionally, the IDF confirmed ongoing clashes with Hamas in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, specifically in the al-Amal neighborhood and Abasan area. Multiple airstrikes were conducted across the Gaza Strip, including targets used in the recent rocket attack on Sderot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



