FEVERISH PREP FOR ATTACK: IDF Cancels All Leave, Tel Aviv Opens Shelters, Banks Fill ATMs

The IDF is growing increasingly concerned that Iran is planning a serious direct attack against Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Mohammad Reza Zahadi, the senior commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Lebanon and Syria, earlier this week.

Some of the possibilities include attacks by Iranian proxies in the region with cruise missiles or waves of suicide drones and even attempts by terror squads to infiltrate Israel’s borders, chas v’chalilah or a direct ballistic missile attack from Iran.

The war cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday evening following the IDF’s announcement earlier in the day temporarily suspending all weekend leave of combat soldiers, pilots and soldiers in air defense units. There is an especially heightened alert for Friday, which holds special Muslim significance as it is the last Friday of Ramadan, known as Quds Day [literally Jerusalem Day] in Iran.

Also, following the IDF’s call-up on Wednesday to reservists serving in the IDF’s air defense systems, reservists serving in military intelligence and the Home Front Command were also called up. The IDF has bolstered its air control and air defense units in the north and the Eilat area.

The municipalities of Tel Aviv and nearby cities have opened public shelters and have instructed residents to prepare emergency lighting sources in case of a power outage. The Ramat Gan municipality on Thursday published a series of instructions for residents on how to prepare for an “emergency,” including planning for a “prolonged stay” in safe rooms and stated that schools and underground parking lots have been prepared for the absorption of the population and emergency teams have been trained to respond to all areas of the city.

The neighboring municipality of Giv’atayim published a message to residents saying that “all 18 public shelters in the city are open.” Municipality officials in Bat Yam have converted underground parking lots into bomb shelters for residents who lack safe rooms in their apartments.

Yisrael HaYom reported on Thursday that the Bank of Israel instructed all banks to fill ATMS in preparation for a possible escalation in the north which could lead to Israelis stocking up on cash.

Boarding school administrators have been instructed to send students home for the weekend “due to the security situation and the expected scenarios, especially in the northern region. We note that this is not a concrete warning but an increase in caution.”

Also on Thursday, Israelis reported widespread widespread GPS disruptions across the country, including in the Tel Aviv area, where drivers reported that WAZE was placing them in Beirut.

