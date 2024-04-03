ISRAEL ON EDGE: Frenzied Preparations Underway For Potential Iranian Retaliation After Deadly Syria Strike

The IDF has bolstered its air defense array and called up reservists in preparation for a potential Iranian response to a strike in Syria earlier this week that killed several high-ranking Iranian military officials. Iran and its proxy Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate against Israel for the attack.

“I won’t be surprised if Iran fires directly at Israel,” former Military Intelligence head Amos Yadlin said, citing a precedent set by a January missile strike carried out by Iran on neighboring Pakistan.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is “increasing preparedness” in the face of threats from across the Middle East and is “expanding our operations against Hezbollah, against other bodies that threaten us.”

The IDF is also preparing for the possibility of a war scenario in Lebanon, where Hezbollah-led forces have been attacking Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis since October 8.

US officials are watching closely to see if Iran-backed proxies will attack US troops based in Iraq and Syria, but have not picked up any intelligence suggesting they will do so.

Iran faces a dilemma of wanting to respond to deter further Israeli strikes while avoiding an all-out war. Analysts believe that instead of firing directly at Israel, Iran may target Israeli interests, such as embassies or Jewish facilities abroad, or accelerate its nuclear program in response.

