PHONE CONVERSATION: Biden Demands “Immediate Ceasefire” From Netanyahu

During a phone call on Thursday, US President Joe Biden emphasized to Prime Minister Netanyahu the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which was triggered by Hamas’ brutal assault on October 7th.

The White House provided a statement noting Biden’s insistence on the immediate ceasefire as crucial for stabilizing the situation, improving humanitarian conditions, and safeguarding innocent civilians. Biden urged the Prime Minister to authorize his negotiators to swiftly reach an agreement to bring about the release of hostages.

This conversation marks the initial contact between the two leaders following an IDF airstrike earlier this week, which tragically claimed the lives of seven aid workers associated with a World Central Kitchen convoy.

The following is the full Whitehouse statement:

“President Biden spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.

“He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps. He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home. The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats.”

