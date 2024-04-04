Israel Police: “Leftist Protest Resembled Violent Coups In Dictatorial Countries”

Israel Police on Wednesday filed an appeal with the District Court in Jerusalem against the release of the rioters who were arrested during the violent protest in front of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s residence on Tuesday evening – and requested that their detention be extended.

The appeal stated that the protest “was reminiscent of images of violent coups in dictatorial countries – which ended with the ruler being forcibly taken to the street, slaughtered in front of everyone or beaten and removed from his position by an enraged and violent crowd.”

The appeal also quoted Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar: “As the Shin Bet chief said in his extraordinary statement following the protest – “there is a real danger of harm to protected individuals or their security guards.”

The police also said that the protesters were granted the opportunity to hold a legitimate protest without impinging their freedom of expression and protest “but they chose to hold a violent disturbance against police forces and in an attempt to harm government institutions.”

Ex-prime minister Ehud Barak, who just over a month ago, amid a war, urged leftists to besiege the Knesset and more than once warned that people may lose their lives in an anarchist uprising he began planning years ago, spoke at the protest.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)