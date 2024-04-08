Watch: IDF Eliminates Senior Radwan Force Commander In Lebanon

The IDF carried out airstrikes in the village of Al-Sultaniyah in southern Lebanon overnight Sunday, killing Ali Ahmed Hassin, a high-ranking commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, along with two other terrorists.

The IDF confirmed the targeted assassination on Monday morning and said that Hassin was responsible for planning and executing numerous terror attacks against Israel and since October 7th, has directed the launch of many rockets and missiles toward Israel.

“Air Force fighter jets attacked and killed Ali Ahmed Hassin, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the Hajar area of the al-Saltaniyah region of Lebanon,” the IDF stated, adding that his rank was the equivalent of a brigade commander.

“As part of his position, he was responsible for the planning and execution of terror attacks in the Ramim Ridge area [in northern Israel] against the Israeli homefront. Since the beginning of the war, Hasin directed many launches toward Israel. As part of the targeted attack on Hassin, two additional terrorists under his command were killed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)