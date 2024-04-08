TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Jordan Valley

A female terrorist attempted to stab IDF soldiers at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley on Monday morning.

The terrorist approached the Tayasir checkpoint and after refusing to identify herself, pulled out a knife and tried to stab a soldier.

The soldiers opened fire and neutralized her.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to IDF forces.

On Sunday, a female IDF soldier was severely injured in a shooting attack in the Shomron. As of Monday morning, she is still hospitalized in serious condition, sedated and ventilated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)