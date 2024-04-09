Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CNN: US Intelligence: Iran Will Not Attack Israel Directly


US intelligence officials estimate that Tehran is unlikely to attack Israel directly in retaliation for the assassination of Quds Force commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi and will instead rely on its proxies to carry out attacks on the Jewish state, CNN reported.

The unnamed intelligence sources told CNN that Iran is not interested in escalating the situation, fearing retaliatory attacks by Israel and the US.

The report added that Iran is urging its proxies to launch a large-scale missile and drone attack on Israel in the near future. According to the intelligence sources, the attack is prepared and could take place this week.

Iran intends to avoid attacking US interests but since it lacks full control over its proxies, such attacks cannot be ruled out.

