Chuck “Soneh Yisrael” Schumer Releases Statement On Iranian Attack On Israel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who likes to publicly call himself the “Shomer Yisroel” (but has now been added to the list of self-hating Jews), released the following statement on Iran’s attack on Israel,

“I just spoke with top administration officials and they confirmed reports that U.S. and Israeli forces acted together to help protect Israel from Iran launched missiles and drones. As details continue to emerge, it appears thankfully that few drones made it through and there have been few casualties. I commend the professionalism and bravery of U.S. service members and Israeli service members who acted in concert to blunt Iran’s attack on Israel and prevent the loss of life.

“I strongly condemn the attack by the Iranian government and remain concerned about the risk of further escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. The United States has made clear to the world that our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad and that we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel. Iran’s regime must take immediate steps to ratchet down their recklessly aggressive behavior.

“Given the events of tonight, it is even clearer that the best way to help Israel is for the House to quickly pass the Senate’s bipartisan national security supplemental next week.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)