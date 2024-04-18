Israel’s Defense Ministry Reports Alarming Rise in Mental Health Issues Among Wounded Soldiers

Israel’s Defense Ministry has released disturbing statistics revealing a significant increase in mental health issues among newly wounded military personnel since October 7. According to official numbers, 7,209 soldiers have entered the rehabilitation system, with a staggering 30% (2,111 individuals) developing mental health problems.

The majority of those affected (95%) are male reservists under 30, with 60% experiencing mental health issues as their primary injury. The ministry estimates that by the end of 2024, approximately 20,000 soldiers will require treatment for mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and psychotic conditions.

The period between Pesach and Yom HaZikaron is particularly challenging for military veterans, especially those struggling with mental wounds. To address this, the Defense Ministry is expanding its support and treatment programs for wounded soldiers and their families.

The ministry has urged family members and friends to be vigilant and seek help if they notice signs of changed behavior or additional distress among wounded soldiers. This includes increased awareness of potential warning signs, such as social withdrawal, mood changes, or difficulty sleeping.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)