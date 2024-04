A levaya will be held Thursday for the three sifrei torah that were tragically burnt in the fire that ravaged the “Chasidim at 110” Shul in Pomona Heights early Wednesday morning.

The levaya and divrei chizzuk are scheduled to take place at 4 PM outside the burnt shul, 34 North Ridge Road in Pomona.

Additionally, a new sefer torah will begin being written at the otherwise solemn ceremony.

Kevurah for the burnt sifrei torah is scheduled to take place next month.



