Ukrainian Jewish Community Prepares To Celebrate Third Pesach Amidst Ongoing War

Despite the ongoing war and challenging circumstances, the Ukrainian Jewish community is determined to celebrate Pesach with dignity and joy, with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU) working tirelessly to ensure that Jewish families across the country can properly observe Yom Tov.

At the FJCU’s logistics center in Dnipro, employees and volunteers have been packing 45,000 packages with handmade and machine-made matzahs, wine, grape juice, and other essential items for the Seder. The packages also include a Ukrainian-translated Haggadah and information about the Yom Tov and its Minhagim.

The Federation has made a conscious effort to support Ukrainian Jewish factories and businesses, including the “Tefaret Matzot” bakery in Dnipro, which was hit by a Russian drone last year.

Public events will be held in 41 cities across Ukraine, where approximately 20,000 Jews are expected to participate in Sedorim. For the first time, Jewish soldiers on the front lines will also be able to celebrate, thanks to the efforts of Rabbi Yaakov Siniakov, who has been working with chaplains to provide them with the necessary resources.

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, Chairman of the FJCU, expressed his determination to celebrate Pesach with freedom and joy, despite the ongoing war. “We will not let the war dampen our spirits. We will celebrate Pesach with as much real freedom as possible, and we pray that next year we will be celebrating in Yerushalayim.”