HaGaon HaRav Landau Opposes Israeli Attack On Iran Without US Cooperation

UTJ leader Moshe Gafni spoke to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the beginning of the week and expressed his opposition to an attack on Iran without the full cooperation of the US, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Gafni mentioned several precepts about the issue that he heard dozens of years ago from HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, z’tl.

Gafni’s conversation with Netanyahu came after the Rosh HaYeshivah of Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, expressed opposition to a large-scale attack against Iran – which could lead to regional escalation – without the full agreement of the US.

HaRav Landau believes that Israel should cooperate with the US and definitely should not get dragged into another war while the war in Gaza has not yet concluded in addition to the war with Hezbollah in the north.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)