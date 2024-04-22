Shin Bet Arrests Terrorist Who Murdered Binyamin Achimeir HY”D

The Shin Bet, along with police and IDF, have announced the arrest of the terrorist responsible for the killing of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimeir HY”D in the West Bank earlier this month.

Ahmed Dawabsha, 21, a resident of the West Bank town of Duma, was apprehended overnight.

According to a joint statement, Dawabsha “implicated himself” during initial interrogation regarding the April 12 attack near the Malachei Shalom outpost.

The Shin Bet reports significant progress in the investigation over the past day, culminating in the suspect’s arrest in his hometown.

Achimeir who was a 14-year-old shepherd, had left with his flock on Friday at 6 a.m. from the Malachai HaShalom yishuv in Binyamin and never returned, sparking a massive search after the flock returned without him.

Binyamin’s body was found on Shabbos morning. A knife and a stone full of blood was found at the site of the murder.

