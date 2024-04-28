Secretary Blinken to Visit Devastated Kibbutz Be’eri in Upcoming Middle East Tour

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to visit Be’eri on Wednesday, marking the highest-ranking US official visit since the Hamas massacre on the kibbutz on October 7. During his tour, which follows a trip to Saudi Arabia, Blinken will be joined by Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

This visit underscores ongoing US involvement in Israeli security issues, including efforts with Israel to block potential ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials and to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.

The US is actively collaborating with Israel to deter the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli officials related to the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Additionally, US officials are participating in negotiations, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt, aimed at achieving a temporary ceasefire and securing the release of numerous hostages currently held by Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)