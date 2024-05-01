WATCH: Violent Brawls At UCLA As Pro-Israel Protesters Fight Pro-Hamas Antisemites

Violent brawls broke out on the campus of the University of California campus in Los Angeles late Tuesday night as Israel supporters faced off against pro-Hamas antisemites.

The Israel supporters attempted to dismantle the Gaza encampment. Violent clashes ensued, including the use of sticks and pepper spray. In addition, protesters were shooting fireworks. A number of people were injured and required emergency medical aid.

There was initially no police presence despite the violent brawls and it took hours until Los Angeles Mayor Karen Blass dispatched the LAPD to the campus.

The brawls followed a violent incident on Tuesday when a Jewish girl was beaten unconscious by pro-Hamas rioters and weeks of harassment of Jewish students, including blocking tuition-paying Jewish students from accessing their classes and other areas of the campus.

In the video below, the pro-Isrel protesters play the “Meni Mamtera” song, a repetitive children’s song which was played incessantly to the Nukhba terrorists after they were arrested to wear them down and break their resilience in order to allow the Shin Bet to obtain life-saving intelligence information.

In the video below, a recording of Shema Yisrael can be heard in the background:

Protesters shoot fireworks:

In the video below, pro-Israel protesters welcome the arrival of the LAPD Police with chants of “USA!, USA! USA!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)