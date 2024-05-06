Hamas Freezes Negotiations For Hostage Deal

A Hamas source said on Monday afternoon that the terror group decided to freeze the hostage deal negotiations and postpone the return of its delegation to Cairo.

Earlier on Monday, a senior Egyptian official told Arabic-language media outlets on Monday that the Hamas attack on the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Sunday has stymied hostage release talks.

Four IDF soldiers were killed in the attack and ten soldiers were wounded.

The source said that Egypt is engaging in efforts to overcome the hurdle in the negotiations.

Kan News reported that Israel informed Egypt ahead of the start of the evacuation of Gazan civilians from parts of Rafah on Monday morning.

Israeli security officials told Egypt that the evacuation is taking place in the eastern neighborhood of the city, close to the Israeli border, and that the military operation will be a limited one.

