10 Injured By Rockets Fired From Rafah At Kerem Shalom; Direct Hits In Kiryat Shmona

Ten Israelis were injured, at least one critically and two severely, on Sunday afternoon by a rocket barrage launched by terrorists in Rafah at the Kerem Shalom border crossing area.

At least 10 rockets were launched and several rockets exploded near an IDF facility and several people, likely soldiers, were injured. They received medical aid at the scene and were evacuated to the hospital.

The incident occurred as the IDF is preparing to launch an operation in Rafah if the Hamas terror group does not agree to a hostage release deal.

The videos below show the evacuation of the victims to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva:

Shortly after the attack, Arab-language reports say that the IDF carried out airstrikes in Rafah. The IDF also announced that it has closed the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the passage of humanitarian aid trucks.

Hamas later claimed responsibility for the attack and said that they targeted a group of soldiers.

Following the incident, Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “We didn’t attack Gaza and we received October 7th. We didn’t attack Rafah and we received a pinpoint attack. Netanyahu, enter Rafah now!”

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen slammed the government, stating: “The hesitancy of the Israeli government, which doesn’t know how to speak Arabic, is costing lives.”

The IDF issued a statement saying: “While the IDF is facilitating humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, terrorists fire rockets into the same area. Israel remains committed to providing life-saving aid while Hamas remains committed to destroying lives.”

Moments earlier, a heavy rocket barrage of about 30 rockets was fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona. At least 16 Katyusha rockets fell in the city, injuring three people and causing heavy damage to buildings, vehicles, infrastructure and property.

An MDA intensive care unit was also damaged by shrapnel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)