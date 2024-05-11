Massive IDF Airstrikes In Rafah & Northern Gaza Ahead Of Intensified Ops

Israel’s security cabinet on Thursday night unanimously voted to intensify the military operation in Rafah in the southern Gazan Strip.

The move came despite the announcement of US President Joe Biden that he will halt arms shipments to Israel if it launched a full-scale operation in Rafah. However, the ministers were told that the operation will be “limited and gradual.”

On Friday, IDF tanks forces took control of the main thoroughfare that bisects Rfash from east to west, surrounding the entire eastern area of the city.

Over the weekend, the IDF began calling on Gazan civilians in Rafah to evacuate additional neighborhoods in Rafah after evacuating the eastern part of the city last week.

Civilians were instructed via phone calls, text messages, and leaflets to travel to the expanded humanitarian corridor in the Khan Younis and al-Mawasi areas in southern Gaza.

The IDF also issued calls for civilians in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza to evacuate as it prepares for another operation there amid attempts by Hamas to rebuild itself in the area. The IDF carried out an operation in Jabaliya in the early days of the war and then withdrew its forces from northern Gaza.

Media reports on Motzei Shabbos said that the IDF was carrying out massive airstrikes in Jabaliya and three other areas, Rafah, Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari later confirmed that “in the last hour, fighter jets have been attacking terror targets throughout Jabaliya. This is part of our preparation for a military operation in the area.”

Evacuation flyers are dropped in Rafah:

The Air Force carries out extensive airstrikes in Jabaliya on Motzei Shabbos ahead of the ground operation after warning the civilians to evacuate:

