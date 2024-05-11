After 6-Mth. Lull: Rocket Hits Playground In Be’er Sheva, Woman Injured

Sirens sounded on Friday evening in the southern city of Be’er Sheva for the first time in six months as Hamas terrorists fired 14 rockets at Israel from Rafah.

The rockets were fired in two barrages. In the first barrage at about 5:30 p.m., one rocket scored a direct hit on a children’s park and a nearby home. B’Chasdei Hashem, the children at the park managed to run to a protective space in time and were not injured but one woman was lightly injured by shrapnel.

Another rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome, and the others fell in open areas.

Another barrage was fired less than two hours later but baruch Hashem, the rockets did not cause any injuries or damage.

“Children were playing here in the park, but they managed to get to the bomb shelter when the alarm sounded,” one resident told Ynet.

Another resident said: “The building shook. We heard a serious blast and the house felt like it was being torn apart. Everything fell from the cabinets. My neighbor’s balcony windows shattered. We had gotten used to there being no alarms. We didn’t expect this. It took us by surprise.”

Following the barrage, the IDF struck two rocket launchers used in the attack in Rafah.

