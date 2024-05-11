H’YD: 5th IDF Soldier Is Killed Fighting Hamas In Gaza City

The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the death of a soldier killed in a gun battle with Hamas on Friday in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Ariel Tsym, H’yd, 20, from Modiin. He fought in the Nachal Brigade’s 931st Battalion.

He was killed near the site of the explosion that killed four soldiers earlier on Friday.

His death increased the death toll of soldiers killed in the ground operation in Gaza to 272 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7th to 615.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)