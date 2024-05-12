WATCH: Hamas Terrorist Who Guarded Hostage Noa Marciano Gets Blasted To Smithereens

In a joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency eliminated Naeem Ghoul, a high-ranking military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization, on Friday. The operation was cleared for publication on Sunday evening.

Ghoul, a member of the Shati battalion in the Gaza Strip, was involved in firing rockets at Israeli territory and was also responsible for holding captive and murdering IDF lookout Noa Marciano. Marciano was abducted during the October 7 massacre and taken to al-Shifa Hospital, where she was later murdered.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively to locate and thwart military terrorists who conduct terror operations against Israeli civilians, and are also involved in abduction and murder incidents,” the military and security agency said in a joint statement.

This operation comes three months after the elimination of Ahmad Ghoul, another terrorist involved in Marciano’s captivity and murder. Ahmad Ghoul was killed in Gaza City by an aerial vehicle and was a commander in Hamas’s Shati battalion.

Last week, Marciano’s parents revealed that their daughter’s murderer was a doctor who worked at al-Shifa Hospital. They told Channel 12 News, “They preferred to murder her. It was a doctor who did it, in a hospital. She was injured by air force bombings and was taken to al-Shifa.”

