The IDF has announced the deaths of two soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip on Shabbos.

They have been identified as Staff-Sergeant Nachman Meir Chaim Vaknin HY’D, 20 years old, from Eilat, and Staff-Sergeant Noam Bittan HY’D, 20 years old, from Yad Rambam. Both were in the Givati reconnaissance unit.

Additionally, 4 soldiers were injured.

Their deaths increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza to 282 and since October 7th to 630.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)