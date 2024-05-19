Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DEPRAVITY DEFINED: IDF Releases Footage Of Former Child Hostages Ela And Dafna Elyakim In Hamas Captivity


The IDF has released footage recovered from the Gaza Strip showing former hostages Ela and Dafna Elyakim being held by Hamas terrorists. The short propaganda clip, filmed by the terrorists but never released, shows Ela introducing herself and appealing to the government to free her and her fellow hostages, acknowledging that she was being held by Hamas.

According to Channel 12, the family and military approved the publication of the video. Ela revealed that she was instructed what to say during the filming and that there were multiple takes.

The sisters, aged 8 and 15, were released on November 26 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel. They were taken captive from their father’s house in Kibbutz Nachal Oz on October 7.

