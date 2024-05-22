H’YD: Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza, Two From Nachal Chareidi; Others Critically Wounded

The IDF has announced on Wednesday that three soldiers were killed in Gaza.

Cpt Yisrael Yudkin, H’yd, 23 was a resident of Kfar Chabad. He served as a company commander in the Netzach Yehudah battalion and lost his life in a Hamas sniper attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun. Yisrael H’yd, is the son of Reb Tuvia and Tzipi Yudkin, long-time residents of Kfar Chabad.

Collive reported that the niftar’s father was informed of his son’s death in the US, where he was sitting shiva for his esteemed father, HaRav Schneur Zalman Yudkin, z’tl, in Crown Heights. He is now on the way back to Israel for the levaya.

Staff Sgt. Eliyahu Eli Chaim Amsalem, H’yd, 21. He was also a Netzach Yehudah soldier. The niftar, a resident of Ra’anana, immigrated with his family from France in 2015. He is survived by his parents and two brothers. He was killed in a Hamas sniper attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun.

A third Netzach Yehuda soldier was critically wounded in the same sniper attack.

Master Sgt. (res.) Gideon Chay DeRowe HY”D, 33, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit, from Tel Aviv. DeRowe was killed by a bomb in a building in northern Gaza. Another soldier of Netzach Yehuda and a Yahalom reservist were also seriously wounded in the same blast.

Their deaths increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza to 286 and since October 7th to 634.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)