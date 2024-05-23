Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TEHILLIM: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured Battling Terrorists In Gaza


Three IDF soldiers, including two from Netzach Yehudah, were killed in two separate incidents in battles in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. In addition, three soldiers were injured in the incidents, one seriously.

The family and friends of one of the soldiers have asked the public for tefillos for his recovery.

Aharon Sternlib, a resident of Chavat Gilad in the Shomron is currently hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Aharon ben Sora Hendl b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Please daven for IDF soldier אהרון בן שרה הנדל, who was seriously injured in Gaza on Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



