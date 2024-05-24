Israeli Security Forces Recover Three Bodies Of Hostages From Gaza

It was released for publication on Friday morning that Israeli security forces recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages from Gaza in an overnight operation

The joint IDF and Shin Bet operation, based on precise intelligence, was carried out in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza. There were intense battles at the start of the operation.

After the bodies were recovered, they were brought to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute to be identified and IDF representatives then notified the families early Friday morning.

The hostages, Chanan Yavlonka, H’yd, 43, Michel Nisenbaum, H’yd 59, and Orión Hernández Radoux, 30, were thought to be alive until recently, when reliable IDF intelligence revealed that they were murdered at the Mefalsim intersection on October 7th and their bodies were taken hostage into Gaza.

Nisenbaum, H’yd, from Sderot, made aliyah from Brazil in 1988 and was a father of two daughters and a grandfather of six grandchildren. He was murdered by Hamas terrorists as he was driving to rescue his four-year-old granddaughter who spent Shabbos with her father, an IDF officer, on a base near Re’im.

Yavlonka, H’yd, from Tel Aviv, was a father of two children, ages 9 and 12. He was abducted from the Nova music festival which he had attended with friends. He was known as a devoted and warm father and a sports fan.

Hernández Radoux, a Mexican tourist and a father of a small daughter, was abducted from the Nova music festival which he had attended with friends.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)