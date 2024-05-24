Sheva Brachos Panim Chadashos – 15 Rulings of Rav Elyashiv zatzal

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

THE LAW OF PANIM CHADASHOS

One does not recite the Sheva Brachos unless there are “Panim Chadashos” – new faces that are present – that is someone who has not yet partaken in the wedding festivities. The exception to this is for Shabbos and Yom Tov, because Shabbos itself is the Panim Chadashos.

WHEN HE WAS PRESENT AT THE WEDDING

If a person was present either at the Chuppah or the meal or the dancing or at the Sheva Brachos or even at one of the Sheva Brachos meals – even if he was only there at one of these times – he is not considered “Panim Chadashos.” Even if he only entered to say, “Mazal Tov” and he left, since he was present there he is not considered Panim Chadashos. But if he entered just to look at the wedding he can afterward be considered “Panim Chadashos.”

WHO IS CONSIDERED A PANIM CHADASHOS

The parameters of “Panim Chadashos” are that he is important enough of a person where an extra dish [Marbim baseudah] would be made for him. There is no need for them to actively make an extra dish for him, it is enough that he be worthy of it. [I have heard that this can be ascertained if this person were to visit on a regular day and they would make special food for him and it would not have been sufficient to serve him what they had prepared for the household members.] At times there is no “Panim Chadashos” and they call someone in from the treet that they do not know at all, and this is not considered “Panim Chadashos” at all.

WHEN THE GROOM DOES NOT KNOW HIM

There is no need for the groom to know the “Panim Chadashos.”

DOES NOT HAVE TO RECITE THE BLESSING HIMSELF

There is no need for the “Panim Chadashos” to recite the blessings.

PANIM CHADASHOS LEFT EARLY

If the “Panim Chadashos” participated in the meal and left before they recited Birkas HaMazon – it is possible to still recite the Sheva Brachos without him since, nonetheless, he has caused an increase in joy. However, ideally it is desirable for the Panim Chadashos to be present during the time of the blessings. If he is in a rush to leave, ideally, they should rush to make the brachos before he leaves.

PANIM CHADASHOS LEFT BEFORE GROOM ARRIVED

If the groom and bride delayed in their arrival at the meal, and by the time they had arrived the “Panim Chadashos” had already left, it is not possible to recite the Sheva Brachos while relying on that particular Panim Chadashos.

MUST EAT FROM MEAL

One who is Panim Chadashos does not have to eat bread, but he must eat from the meal.

ARRIVED AFTER THE MEAL

If the Panim Chadashos arrived after bentching but before they recited the Sheva Brachos, even if he [subsequently] ate there, it is not possible to consider him as Panim Chadashos since he did no eat the meal with them.

A CHILD WHO BECAME OF AGE AFTER THE WEDDING

A child who was present at the wedding meal or at one of the Sheva Brachos and afterward he matured and became of age [i.e. became a Bar Mitzvah], and is now at a Sheva Brachos meal, it is impossible to consider him now as “Panim Chadashos.”

A WOMAN AS PANIM CHADASHOS

An important woman, where they would add to the meal on account of her, can, under pressing circumstances [b’shaas hadchak] be considered “Panim Chadasho” if there is no one else available. However, ideally it is preferable not to have to rely on this.

WHEN THERE IS NO PANIM CHADASHOS

When there is no “Panim Chadashos” only the blessing of “Asher Bara” is recited. The custom is not to even recite the blessing of “Asher Bara” when there is no Panim Chadashos.

PANIM CHADASHOS AT A WEDDING

In the wedding meal there is no need for Panim Chadashos.

ON SHABBOS AND YOM TOV

On Shabbos and Yom Tov in the evening and day meals there is no need for Panim Chadashos. However, for Shalosh Seudos if there are no Panim Chadashos – the groom must give a drasha in words of Torah. It is necessary to let the groom speak, and one may not interrupt him after a few words.

ON SECOND DAY YOM TOV

Someone from Chutz La’Aretz (outside of Israel) who is in Israel on the second day of Yom Tov negates the need for Panim Chadashos.

