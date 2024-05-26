TEHILLIM: Iran Rejects Appeal, Iranian Jew Is At “Imminent Risk Of Execution”

Iran’s Supreme Court rejected the appeal by the family of Arvin Netanel Ghahremani, 20, and he is at “imminent risk of execution,” the Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said.

His relatives said that critical elements of the defense’s claims were ignored during the trial, including the fact that he only acted in self-defense and he attempted to help the victim by trying to take him to a hospital. The family also said that the court-appointed attorney did not adequately represent him.

Ynet reported that according to IHRNGO, an independent Kurdish rights group, the victim’s family was pressured by representatives of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of the IRGC’s intelligence to refuse compensation for his death.

Such compensation is common in Iran but is being denied due to Gharemani’s Jewish identity.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)