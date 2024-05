The largest hadlakah on Lag B’Omer took place in Ramat Beit Shemesh Daled under the leadership of the renowned mashpiah HaGaon HaRav Elimelech Biderman due to the closure of Meron for security reasons.

The hadlakah began close to midnight on Motzei Shabbos, with tens of thousands streaming into the area, many on chartered buses from all parts of the country.