UPDATE FROM MERON: Minister Ben Gvir Slams Actions Of Police After HORRIFIC Videos Go Viral

Many government officials are denouncing the violent actions of the Israel Border Police in Meron on Lag Baomer.

As YWN reported earlier Sunday, a few hundred Chareidim broke the law, and visited the site, despite it being ordered a closed military zone due to Hezbollah rocket fire. Police actions recorded on video have gone viral, and show how police dealt with unarmed individuals, many of them elderly, women and children.

Many of the videos are simply too difficult to watch, as they were beaten with clubs, kicked down flights of stairs, placed into a chokehold and choked unconscious and other violent acts.

Many people are denouncing the actions of those who visited the site against the law, and have nothing but praise for Israel Police.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir doesn’t agree with the despicable actions of police (who he happens to be in charge of), and released the following statement (translated by YWN):

“I demand from the police a full investigation and accountability for the cases of police violence in which a police officer severely injured an elderly person on Mount Meron and another officer fired his weapon into the air. I condemn in the strongest possible terms any cases of police violence against citizens. Throughout the day, I gave full backing to the police, Magav (Border Police) fighters, and security forces who did everything to protect Mount Meron from real danger to human life. But when there are exceptional documentation of violence against the weak, the elderly, and women, we must condemn and demand that the police take responsibility and be held accountable.”

YWN adds that an additional statement has since been released by Ben-Gvir stating that three officers have already been suspended.

ELDERLY MAN SHOVED TO THE GROUND

POLICE OFFICER FIRES HIS PISTOL

WOMEN BEATEN BY POLICE OFFICERS

ELDERLY MAN IN WHEELCHAIR SHOVED BY VIOLENT OFFICERS

“Deputy Culture Minister, MK Yaakov Tessler said “I was shocked by the severe cases of police violence today at Meron, and especially the horrific documentation of a Magav police officer brutally throwing an elderly man to the ground without any resistance or reason. This is an exceptional and very disturbing case. I contacted the Minister of National Security and the Police Commissioner this evening to instruct the immediate dismissal of the violent police officer and to bring him to justice. There is no place for brutal and dangerous violence in public service.'”