MOVING VIDEO: HaRav Ehrlich, Z’l, Was Niftar HOURS After Dedicating A Sefer Torah


HaRav Yaakov Meir Ehrlich, z’l, one of the chashuva zakeinim of the Machnovka-Belzer Chassidus in Bnei Brak, was niftar on Sunday at Mayanei HaYeshuah Hospital in Bnei Brak at the age of 87.

His petirah occurred only hours after he was zocheh to dedicate a Sefer Torah to the chassidus, clutching the precious Sefer Torah with his last vestiges of strength.

HaRav Erlich, z’l, commissioned the writing of the Sefer Torah after his wife passed away two months ago, and intended to hold the Hachnasas Sefer Torah at the Beis Medrash of the chassidus in Ramat Beit Shemesh Daled before Shavuos.

However, meanwhile, he became ill and was hospitalized. Due to his deteriorating condition, a decision was made to move up the ceremony to Lag B’Omer and hold in the hospital

Several hours later, he was niftar.

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

  1. Sad yet beautiful and moving story although something seems a bit awkward!
    His wife as niftar two months ago and he commissioned to write a sefer Torah… It takes a whole lot more than two months.

