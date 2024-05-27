WATCH: IDF Demolishes 800-Meter Hamas Tunnel In Central Gaza

IDF forces from the IDF’s 679th Brigade have been operating in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City in central Gaza over the past week, eliminating terrorists and locating and destroying terror infrastructure.

Overnight Sunday, the IDF soldiers destroyed an 800-meter-long Hamas terror tunnel that descended 18 meters deep. The route of the tunnel passed near the area of the Netzarim Corridor where IDF forces are stationed.

“The soldiers succeeded in significantly damaging the capabilities of Hamas in the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip and deepening their control over the area,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The forces destroyed dozens of enemy structures, located an underground route and numerous weapons as well as intelligence means.”

YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)