Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: IDF Demolishes 800-Meter Hamas Tunnel In Central Gaza


IDF forces from the IDF’s 679th Brigade have been operating in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City in central Gaza over the past week, eliminating terrorists and locating and destroying terror infrastructure.

Overnight Sunday, the IDF soldiers destroyed an 800-meter-long Hamas terror tunnel that descended 18 meters deep. The route of the tunnel passed near the area of the Netzarim Corridor where IDF forces are stationed.

“The soldiers succeeded in significantly damaging the capabilities of Hamas in the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip and deepening their control over the area,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The forces destroyed dozens of enemy structures, located an underground route and numerous weapons as well as intelligence means.”

YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE: Tens of Thousands Attend Lag BaOmer Event in Kiryas Joel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Eliminates 2 Top Hamas Commanders In Rafah Bombing Attack

MOVING FOOTAGE: A Heartbreaking Look At The 45 Meron Kedoshim As We Mark The Third Yartzheit

TEHILLIM: Iran Rejects Appeal, Iranian Jew Is At “Imminent Risk Of Execution”

UPDATE: IDF Confirms Massive Bombing In Rafah, Many Reported Dead [VIDEOS]

Tragedy In Buenos Aires: Mother, Daughter Perish In Fire

UPDATE FROM MERON: Minister Ben Gvir Slams Actions Of Police After HORRIFIC Videos Go Viral

Tens of Thousands Join HaRav Meilich Biederman In Beit Shemesh On Lag Baomer [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

HY’D: Soldier Killed In Northern Gaza

BARBARIC: Israeli Police Brutally Assault Visitors To Meron On Lag BaOmer [SHOCKING VIDEOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network