INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE: Tens of Thousands Attend Lag BaOmer Event in Kiryas Joel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A massive Medura lit up the sky in Kiryas Joel on Sunday evening, as tens of thousands of Satmar Chassidim joined their Rebbe, HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum, as they celebrated Lag Baomer.
The event in Kiryas Joel is the largest individual Lag Baomer event and celebration in the United States.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
5 Responses
The videos hopefully are from this year. The article was cut and pasted from last year. Lag Baomer was not on Wednesday night this year.
Amazing. And befitting that so many Yidden want to celebrate with one of the Gedolei HaDor, HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum shlita.
“The event in Kiryas Joel is the largest individual Lag Baomer event and celebration in the United States.“
Whilst this is a VERY big event, I doubt it was bigger than the Lag Baomer event Sunday in Crown Heights. I was at both events.
Stunning and emotional.
Its an unusual big event by tens of thousands of people that on YWN dont exist cuz theyre antiZionists.
So when you do hear theres a “fringe” group of people who dont align themselves with the Zionist regime, know its this siza crowd x100.
Just saying.
Since when is this Minhag Satmar? Previous Satmar Rebbes didn’t do this, neither in Europe nor in America.