IDF Airstrike on Rafah Under Investigation; Military Prosecutor Calls Incident “Very Grave”

Israel’s top military prosecutor described as “very grave” Sunday’s IDF airstrike on Rafah, which Hamas health authorities in Gaza claim has killed dozens of civilians. The prosecutor, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, says the incident is currently under thorough investigation by the armed forces.
“The details of the incident are still under investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent,” Maj. Gen. Yerushalmi stated at a conference hosted by the Israel Bar Association.
“The IDF regrets any harm to noncombatants during the war.”
The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the precise circumstances and assess any possible breaches of military conduct or protocol.
The airstrike killed multiple Hamas terrorists, including Yassin Rabia, the top Hamas commander in Hamas in Yehuda and Shomron, and Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas’s Yehuda and Shomron wing.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Israelis need to stop apologizing and investigating all the time. They are fighting a war they never asked to fight. Part of fighting a war is civilians in the vicinity getting hurt. In this war the “civilians ” are not even innocent, they are terrorist themselves and terrorist supporters. All this apologizing and investigating is hurting the Israelis image they think they are trying to protect so hard…
Israel’s prosecutors may as well get paid by Hamas, they continuously work on their behalf.
Sick!!!
The only ones the piglitary pigsecutor should investigate is himself and his leftist cronies traitor pigs at the top of the IDF. They should face trial for treason and be charged for the murders of every single Jew that lost their life on October 7th and in the aftermath, every single wounded soldier, every single hostage, it’s all on them. Then face execution by firing squad. Period.
There right now is only 1 grave situation & no other whatsoever:- The 125 or so hostages who must all be freed INSTANTANEOUSLY, and everything else even including the topic of this article, is nothing more than the יצר-הרע causing a distraction from the only grave situation in the entire universe