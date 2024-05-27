IDF Airstrike on Rafah Under Investigation; Military Prosecutor Calls Incident “Very Grave”

Israel’s top military prosecutor described as “very grave” Sunday’s IDF airstrike on Rafah, which Hamas health authorities in Gaza claim has killed dozens of civilians. The prosecutor, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, says the incident is currently under thorough investigation by the armed forces.

“The details of the incident are still under investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent,” Maj. Gen. Yerushalmi stated at a conference hosted by the Israel Bar Association.

“The IDF regrets any harm to noncombatants during the war.”

The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the precise circumstances and assess any possible breaches of military conduct or protocol.

The airstrike killed multiple Hamas terrorists, including Yassin Rabia, the top Hamas commander in Hamas in Yehuda and Shomron, and Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas’s Yehuda and Shomron wing.

