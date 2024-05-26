GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Eliminates 2 Top Hamas Commanders In Rafah Bombing Attack

The IDF Israel Security Agency (ISA) carried out a precision strike earlier this evening, eliminating two senior Hamas officials in Yehuda and Shomron.

Yassin Rabia, the top Hamas commander in Hamas in Yehuda and Shomron, and Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas’s Yehuda and Shomron wing, were targeted in an aerial strike in the area of Tal as Sultan, northwest Rafah. The strike was based on precise intelligence and aimed to disrupt Hamas’s terrorist activities in the region.

Rabia was responsible for overseeing Hamas’s terrorist operations in the area, including planning and funding attacks within Israel. He had a history of involvement in numerous deadly terror attacks, resulting in the deaths of IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Nagar, a senior official in Hamas’s Judea and Samaria Headquarters, directed shooting attacks and other terrorist activities in the region. He was also involved in transferring funds for Hamas’s terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip and had a history of involvement in deadly terror attacks between 2001-2003.

The IDF has acknowledged reports of civilian casualties in the area due to the strike and subsequent fire, and the incident is currently under review.

