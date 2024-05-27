Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Dozens Of Rockets Land Near Meron, No Injuries Reported [VIDEOS]


Dozens of rockets were fired into Northern Israel on Monday afternoon.

Many of the rockets landed in the areas surrounding Meron.

Video footage showed smoke rising in multiple areas, as explosions can be heard.

The IDF says it was around 35 rockets.

Bichasdei Hashem, there were no injuries reported.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. In other words, this is השם saying:- See!!! You had no business closing מירון yesterday ל”ג ב”עומר hence השם showing you:- missiles can come the day after when reopened, & still no injuries [only injuries caused by wicked hooligan police] hence how much hatred you had to close מירון when there was no need to.

