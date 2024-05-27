Netanyahu Reads The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Torah In The Knesset Plenum

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was spotted reading a book while sitting in the Knesset plenum on Monday evening.

What was the book? “הדרך החיים של משמעות” – a book by Rabbi Simon Jacobson explaining the eitzos and views of the Lubavitcher Rebbe to life’s challenges.

The book was originally written in English and was translated into Hebrew several years ago.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)