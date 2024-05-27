Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Reads The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Torah In The Knesset Plenum


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was spotted reading a book while sitting in the Knesset plenum on Monday evening.

What was the book? “הדרך החיים של משמעות” – a book by Rabbi Simon Jacobson explaining the eitzos and views of the Lubavitcher Rebbe to life’s challenges.

The book was originally written in English and was translated into Hebrew several years ago.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: I’m A Wealthy Man. You Have The Chinuch Financial Crisis All Wrong

What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

EPIC FAIL: Rappers Charged In Murder Case Appeared On Stage With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally

WATCH: Yanuka’s Response: “Why Is Kever Rashbi Closed Davka On Lag B’Omer?”

TORONTO: Levaya of Mrs Lea Reichman A”H, Wife of Reb Moshe Reichman Z”L

TRUMP SAYS THANKS: Rashida Tlaib Tells Literal Terror Supporters Not To Vote For Biden Due To Gaza War

MOVING VIDEO: HaRav Ehrlich, Z’l, Was Niftar HOURS After Dedicating A Sefer Torah

Saudi Arabia Expresses “Extreme Concern” Over Israel’s Refusal To Accept A Two-State Resolution

Dozens Of Rockets Land Near Meron, No Injuries Reported [VIDEOS]

UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Egyptian Soldier Dead After Exchange Of Fire With IDF Soldiers

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network