Trump On Pro-Hamas Demonstrations: “Any Student That Protests, I Will Throw Them Out Of The Country”

Former President Donald Trump has pledged to expel foreign students involved in anti-Israel protests on American college campuses if he is re-elected. Speaking at a donor round table in New York, Trump addressed recent on-campus demonstrations, which he described as part of a “radical revolution,” according to The Washington Post.

“One thing I do is, any student that protests, I throw them out of the country. You know, there are a lot of foreign students. As soon as they hear that, they’re going to behave,” Trump said at the event, as reported by the Post. He emphasized the need for strong measures against such protests, saying, “If you get me elected, and you should really be doing this, if you get me reelected, we’re going to set that movement back 25 or 30 years.”

Trump praised the New York Police Department for clearing protesters from the Columbia University campus and urged other cities to take similar actions. “It has to be stopped now,” he said.

Addressing a group that included “98% of my Jewish friends,” Trump highlighted pro-Israel actions taken by his administration, including moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights. “So I did Golan Heights. You know that’s worth $2 trillion, they said, that piece, if you put it in real estate terms. But it’s worth more than that. It is,” Trump told the donors.

Trump reiterated his support for Israel’s right to continue “its war on terror” against Hamas in Gaza, claiming that the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel would not have occurred if he were president.

Recently, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a commitment to raise a minimum of $5 million to support Trump’s re-election bid. The funds will be raised through donations to the grassroots group, which represents Jewish Republicans nationally, and coordinated through the RJC Victory Fund super PAC.

“When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, Israel will once again be protected, Iran will go back to being broke, terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end,” Karoline Leavitt, the campaign’s national press secretary, wrote to the Post in an email.

