PURE INSANITY: Biden Pressuring Allies Not To Bother Iran Over Its Nuclear Program

President Joe Biden’s administration is urging European allies to hold off on plans to censure Iran over its nuclear program, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. is allegedly attempting to persuade the United Kingdom and France to avoid censuring Iran at the upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) member state board in June. Multiple diplomats informed the Journal that the U.S. is also encouraging several countries to abstain from voting should a censure motion arise.

However, U.S. officials have denied these reports. One unnamed official described the claims as “totally false.” Another American official emphasized that Washington remains “tightly coordinated” with its European allies and stated, “Any speculation about decisions is premature.” The official added, “We are increasing pressure on Iran through sanctions and international isolation.”

Despite Iran’s assertions that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes, it has consistently refused to allow the IAEA to investigate undeclared nuclear material within the country.

“Iran’s level of cooperation with the agency remains unacceptable,” U.S. Ambassador to the IAEA Laura Holgate remarked during a board meeting in March. “The board must be prepared to take further action should Iran’s cooperation not improve dramatically.”

Kelsey Davenport, director for nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association, told the Journal, “The board needs to send a message to Iran that there are consequences for stonewalling. But it needs to be part of a broader strategy. The goal should be pressuring and incentivizing Iran to cooperate with the IAEA and expand their access.”

The Journal’s report came just ahead of a report by the IAEA on Monday that Iran has increased the amount of uranium it has that is already enriched to 60% – just a short technical step away from being weapons-grade.

