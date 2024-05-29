Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Smotrich: “We Must Eradicate Terrorists In Tulkarm Like Those in Gaza”


Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who also serves as a member of the security-political cabinet, responded strongly to the shooting at a Jewish yishuv in central Israel by Hamas terrorists from Tulkarm on Wednesday morning.

“We have to fight against the terrorists in Yehudah and Shomron like we’re doing in Gaza,” Smotrich said.

“We cannot allow them to do in the Sharon what they did in the Gaza border area on October 7th. Terrorism must be eradicated everywhere, even if it means that Tulkarm will look like Gaza looks today.”

Smotrich added that he spoke with the head of the Emek Hefer Valley Council, Galit Shaul, and arranged to meet with council heads in the area “to address the immediate needs as a result of the worsening of the threat to the residents.”

“Once again we received a reminder this morning that those who agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the land will bring existential danger to the State of Israel,” Smotrich concluded.

