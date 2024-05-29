HATE IN QUEBEC: Multiple Shots Fired At Belz Yeshiva K’tana In Montreal

The Montreal Jewish community was left reeling Tuesday morning after a shooting at the Belz Yeshiva K’tana – in the same neighborhood as Yeshiva Gedolah of Montreal, which was targeted in a shooting last fall, an incident for which a Muslim suspect was arrested and charged just last week.

According to police, four bullets were fired through the front door of the Belz yeshiva k’tana, which is located in the same building as a Young Israel shul, at 3:35 a.m., resulting in damage to the building but no injuries. The suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

Surveillance footage captured the gunman, but not his vehicle, which was parked at a distance from the building.

There have been other recent incidents of violent antisemitism in Montreal, Toronto, and other Canadian cities.

In November, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Montreal JCC, as well as at a Shul in a separate incident. Just two weeks ago, a Toronto shul was vandalized – the second such incident at the shul in a span of two weeks. And this week, shots were fired at a Chabad girls school, also in Toronto.

The Montreal Kehilla is urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

