A cruise missile launched from Iraq was downed in southern Ramat HaGolan, the IDF said on Thursday morning.

The IDF said that following drone infiltration sirens in Ramat HaGolan, a cruise missile “from the east” [i.e Iraq] was shot down.

The IDF added that earlier on Thursday, following sirens in the Margaliot area of northern Israel, the Iron Dome intercepted a “suspicious aerial object” that crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)